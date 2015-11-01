Nov 1 Disputes over territory in the South China
Sea are causing countries in the region to increase their demand
for an American security presence, the U.S. defense chief said
on Sunday.
"The attention to disputed claims in the South China Sea,
the prominence of those disputes, is having the effect of
causing many countries in the region to want to intensify their
security cooperation with the United States," U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter told reporters on his way to South Korea
for high-level security talks.
Carter said a topic of discussion at an upcoming defense
summit in Malaysia would include developments in the South China
Sea, "the most notable of which in the last year has been the
unprecedented rate of dredging and military activity by China."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Kim Coghill)