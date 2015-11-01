(Adds details)
By Yeganeh Torbati
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea Nov 1 Disputes over
territory in the South China Sea are causing countries in the
region to increase their demand for an American security
presence, the U.S. defense chief said on Sunday.
A U.S. warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of one of
China's man-made islands in South China Sea on Tuesday in the
most significant U.S. challenge yet to territorial limits
Beijing claims around the Spratly archipelago.
The move triggered an angry rebuke from Beijing and a
warning that a minor incident in the area, which is one of the
world's busiest sea lanes, could spark war if the United States
did not stop what it called "provocative acts."
"The attention to disputed claims in the South China Sea,
the prominence of those disputes, is having the effect of
causing many countries in the region to want to intensify their
security cooperation with the United States," U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter told reporters on his way to South Korea.
Carter said discussions at an upcoming defense summit in
Malaysia would include developments in the South China Sea, "the
most notable of which in the last year has been the
unprecedented rate of dredging and military activity by China."
Carter is due to arrive in Seoul later on Sunday and is
scheduled to hold talks with South Korea's defence chief on
Monday, focused on the allies' response to North Korea's nuclear
and missile programmes.
He later flies to Malaysia for the meeting of Southeast Asia
defence ministers, which China's Defence Minister Chang Wanquan
is also due to attend.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Kim Coghill and Jack
Kim)