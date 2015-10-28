* U.S. challenges territorial limits in South China Sea
* China says U.S. warship entered its waters illegally
* Beijing summons U.S. ambassador to protest
* U.S. defense official says patrols will be regular
By Ben Blanchard and Andrea Shalal
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Oct 28 China rebuked
Washington for sending a U.S. guided-missile destroyer close to
one of Beijing's man-made islands in the disputed South China
Sea, saying it had tracked and warned the ship and called in the
U.S. ambassador to protest.
The USS Lassen's patrol on Tuesday was the most significant
U.S. challenge yet to the 12-nautical-mile territorial limits
China claims around artificial islands it has built in the
Spratly archipelago.
Washington's move followed months of deliberation by
President Barack Obama's administration and could ratchet up
tension in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and
increase strains in U.S.-China relations.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
A U.S. defence official said the Lassen also went within
12-mile limits of features in the disputed sea claimed by
Vietnam and the Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally. Such
"freedom-of-navigation" patrols were expected to become more
frequent, the official said.
The U.S. destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of Subi
Reef, one of seven artificial islands built up by China in the
past year.
A Chinese guided-missile destroyer and a naval patrol ship
shadowed and gave warnings to the U.S. warship "according to
law", China's Defence Ministry said.
The U.S. patrol was a "coercive action that seeks to
militarise the South China Sea region" and an "abuse" of freedom
of navigation under international law, it said.
China's navy said the "air arm" was also involved, but gave
no details.
The official People's Liberation Army Daily said in a front
page commentary on Wednesday the United States needed to learn
the lessons of the chaos in places like Iraq and Afghanistan,
which it said proved how a U.S. show of force never brought
stability.
"Cast iron facts show that time and again the United States
recklessly uses force and starts wars, stirring things up where
once there was stability, causing the bitterest of harm to those
countries directly involved," it said.
The U.S. defence official said the USS Lassen was followed
at a safe distance by a Chinese ship and no incidents were
reported during the 72-mile (115 km) passage.
"I would expect that this becomes a regular operation in the
South China Sea," the official said. "This type of operation
shouldn't be seen as provocative."
The official said the USS Lassen had been followed for weeks
by Chinese vessels before the patrol.
Two other U.S. officials said there was bridge-to-bridge
radio communication with the Chinese as the Lassen approached
Subi Reef. One of the officials said the Chinese did not shadow
the U.S. warship as closely when it came within 12 miles of
islands claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam.
ENVOY SUMMONED
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, testifying to the Senate
Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, initially said only that
the U.S. Navy had conducted operations in the South China Sea.
However, he said under questioning from lawmakers the USS Lassen
had passed within 12 miles of a Chinese artificial island.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui summoned U.S.
Ambassador Max Baucus, telling him that the patrol was
"extremely irresponsible", the Foreign Ministry said. It said
earlier the USS Lassen "illegally" entered waters near islands
and reefs in the Spratlys.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily briefing on
Tuesday that, if the United States continued to "create tensions
in the region", China might conclude it had to "increase and
strengthen the building up of our relevant abilities".
Lu did not elaborate, except to say he hoped it did not come
to that. His comments suggested China could further boost its
military presence in the South China Sea.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby
told a regular briefing: "Setting this aside, the U.S.-China
relationship is vitally important and one we want to see
continue to improve and to grow for the benefit of both our
countries, not to mention the region."
OBAMA TO VISIT ASIA NEXT MONTH
Subi was submerged at high tide before China began a
dredging project to turn it into an island in 2014.
Under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, 12-nautical
mile limits cannot be set around man-made islands built on
previously submerged reefs.
Pentagon officials say the United States regularly conducts
freedom-of-navigation operations around the world to challenge
excessive maritime claims. The U.S. Navy last went within 12
miles of Chinese-claimed territory in the Spratlys in 2012.
China traveled within 12 nautical miles of the U.S.
controlled Aleutian Island about six weeks ago, the defence
official said.
The USS Lassen patrol was carried out just weeks before a
series of Asia-Pacific summits that Obama and Chinese President
Xi Jinping were expected to attend.
Security experts have said Washington's
freedom-of-navigation patrols would have to be regular to be
effective, given Chinese ambitions to project power deep into
maritime Southeast Asia and beyond.
Some have said China would likely resist attempts to make
such U.S. actions routine. China's navy could, for example, try
to block or attempt to surround U.S. vessels, risking an
escalation.
Washington worries that China has built up its outposts with
the aim of extending its military reach in the South China Sea.
China says they will have mainly civilian uses and undefined
defence purposes.
Xi surprised U.S. officials after a meeting with Obama in
Washington last month by saying that China had "no intention to
militarize" the islands.
