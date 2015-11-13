* Continued mission undeterred by Chinese ground controllers
By Yeganeh Torbati and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 Two U.S. B-52 strategic
bombers flew near artificial Chinese-built islands in the South
China Sea this week and were contacted by Chinese ground
controllers but continued their mission undeterred, the Pentagon
said on Thursday.
The latest U.S. patrol in the disputed South China Sea
occurred in advance of President Barack Obama's visit to the
region next week to attend Asia-Pacific summits where he is
expected to reassert Washington's commitment to freedom of
navigation and overflight in the area.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year, and the
United States has said it will continue conducting patrols to
assure unimpeded passage. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the
Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims in the region.
In the latest mission, on the night of Nov. 8 and 9, the
bombers flew "in the area" of the Spratly Islands but did not
come within the 12-nautical-mile zones that China claims as
territory around islands it has built in the chain, said
Commander Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman.
"The B-52s were on a routine mission in the SCS (South China
Sea)," taking off from and returning to Guam, Urban said.
Chinese ground controllers contacted the bombers but the
aircraft continued their mission unabated, Urban said.
"We conduct B-52 flights in international air space in that
part of the world all the time," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook
told a news briefing on Thursday.
In Beijing, asked about the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said China respected all countries exercising
freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in
line with international law.
"We resolutely oppose any country, in the name of freedom of
navigation and overflight, harming and violating international
law, harming China's sovereignty and security interests," he
added.
Last month, a U.S. warship challenged territorial limits
around one of China's man-made islands in the Spratly
archipelago with a so-called freedom-of-navigation patrol, the
most significant U.S. challenge yet to territorial limits China
claims around its new islands.
China reacted angrily to the patrol.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he did not know
whether the South China Sea would be on the formal agenda at any
of the three Asia summits Obama is to attend but added it would
be "on the minds and lips" of the gathered world leaders.
Obama's first stop will be Manila, for the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation forum summit, at which Chinese President Xi
Jinping will also be present. The U.S. president will then go to
Kuala Lumpur for ASEAN and East Asia summits.
"We are quite concerned about protecting freedom of
navigation, the free flow of commerce in the South China Sea,"
Earnest told reporters.
"And we're going to continue to encourage all parties, big
and small, to resolve their differences diplomatically and to
not try to use their comparative size and strength to intimidate
their neighbors."
Chinese spokesman Hong said the South China Sea should not
be a subject for discussion at the East Asia Summit.
"The East Asia Summit and relevant meetings focus on
regional cooperation and development," he said. "They are not an
appropriate place for discussing the South China Sea issue."
In an apparent show of U.S. resolve, Obama will take part in
what the White House called "an event that showcases U.S.
maritime security assistance to the Philippines". U.S. officials
did not elaborate.
But in September, Navy Admiral Harry Harris, head of the
U.S. Pacific Command, visited the National Coast Watch Center, a
facility at the Philippines coast guard headquarters that
Washington has helped Manila build, to better monitor
developments in the South China Sea.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, and Ben Blanchard and
Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing by Ken Wills and Clarence
Fernandez)