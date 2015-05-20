JAKARTA May 20 China's land reclamation around reefs in the disputed South China Sea is undermining freedom and stability, and risks provoking tensions that could even lead to conflict, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a conference in Jakarta.

"As China seeks to make sovereign land out of sandcastles and redraw maritime boundaries, it is eroding regional trust and undermining investor confidence," Blinken said.

"Its behaviour threatens to set a new precedent whereby larger countries are free to intimidate smaller ones, and that provokes tensions, instability and can even lead to conflict."

