(Adds comment from China's defence ministry)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO Dec 15 The U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander
has warned of a possible arms race in the disputed South China
Sea which could engulf the region, as nations become
increasingly tempted to use military force to settle territorial
spats instead of international law.
Commander Admiral Scott Swift urged nations, like China, to
seek arbitration to settle maritime disputes.
"My concern is that after many decades of peace and
prosperity, we may be seeing the leading edge of a return of
"might makes it right" to the region," Swift said on Monday in a
speech in Hawaii, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
"Claimants and non-claimants alike are transferring larger
shares of national wealth to develop more capable naval forces
beyond what is needed merely for self defence," Swift said.
Asked about Swift's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said: "Certain countries are exaggerating
tensions in the South China Sea region, which is in reality to
create confusion and meddle in the South China Sea. China is
resolutely opposed to this."
China's Defence Ministry said certain countries were
conducting "a big show of force" in the South China Sea.
"At the same time, (they are) wantonly expressing remarks to
create tensions, in an attempt to sow confusion and muddy the
waters," the ministry said in a faxed statement to Reuters.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade ships every year, a fifth of it
heading to and from U.S. ports.
Beijing is building seven man-made islands on reefs in the
Spratly Islands, including a 3,000-metre-long (10,000-foot)
airstrip on one of the sites, according to satellite imagery of
the area.
"Even now, ships and aircraft operating nearby these
features, in accordance with international law are subject to
superfluous warnings that threaten routine commercial and
military operations," Swift said, speaking at the Cooperative
Strategy Forum to naval commanders from Japan, the Philippines,
Indonesia and other countries.
A Chinese naval fleet is currently visiting Hawaii,
including a destroyer and a frigate, according to China's
Defence Ministry.
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan also
claim parts of the South China Sea.
AUSTRALIAN PATROL
In October, the U.S. guided missile destroyer Lassen sailed
close to one of China's man-made islands, drawing an angry
rebuke from China and a shadowing patrol.
But the U.S. Navy is unlikely to carry out another patrol
within 12 nautical miles of Chinese-built islands in the South
China Sea this year as officials had initially suggested, U.S.
defence officials say.
Australia's Defence Department said one of its aircraft was
involved in "a routine maritime patrol" over the South China Sea
from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4. The BBC reported the aircraft was
"exercising international freedom of navigation rights".
"There is no problem with freedom of navigation and
overflight in the South China Sea," Hong said when asked about
the Australian patrol.
"Countries outside the region should respect other country's
sovereignty and not deliberately complicate the issue."
China has been building up its civilian infrastructure in
the South China Sea, and over the weekend, opened its first
school there, on Woody Island in the Paracels, state media said.
In a challenge to China's island building program, Manila
has asked the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to
affirm its right to areas within 200 nautical miles of its
coastline, under the terms of a U.N. convention.
"The Arbitration Tribunal's case between the Philippines and
China could become the latest opportunity to demonstrate lawful
access to regional prosperity for all nations," Swift said.
Beijing so far has rejected the court's jurisdiction and has
boycotted the hearing. Rulings are supposed to be binding on
member countries, which include China. But the tribunal has no
powers of enforcement and its verdicts have sometimes been
ignored.
The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party, on Tuesday described the arbitration case as a
"farce" designed to rip territory from China it has had
sovereignty over since ancient times.
