By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON, April 15
WASHINGTON, April 15 China could eventually
deploy radar and missile systems on outposts it is building in
the South China Sea that could be used to enforce an exclusion
zone over the disputed territory, the U.S. military commander
for Asia said on Wednesday.
Admiral Samuel Locklear, speaking at a congressional hearing
in Washington, described as "aggressive" the land reclamation
and construction projects China has been conducting at eight
military outposts in the South China Sea.
The work involved "fairly massive" reclamation in the
Spratley archipelago and upgrades to facilities in the Paracel
Islands, he said.
The building in the Spratleys included better berthing space
for ships, as well as what was presumed to be an airfield on the
Fiery Cross Reef, Locklear, head of the U.S. Pacific Command,
said in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.
It would allow China to deploy more patrol ships in the area
and to base and resupply them, he said.
"It allows them to exert basically greater influence over
what's now a contested area. Expanded land features down there
also could eventually lead to the deployment of things such as
long-range radars, military, and advanced missile systems," he
said.
"And it might be a platform if they ever wanted to establish
an air defense zone."
China drew condemnation from Japan and the United States
when it imposed an Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), in
which aircraft are supposed to identify themselves to Chinese
authorities, above the East China Sea in late 2013.
The United States responded by flying B-52 bombers through
the zone in a show of force.
China has denied speculation that it plans to declare a new
ADIZ in the South China Sea but its rapid reclamation work has
alarmed other regional states with territorial claimants.
Last week, U.S. President Barack Obama accused China of
using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around smaller nations
after Beijing sketched out plans to use the Spratleys for
military defense as well as to provide civilian services that
would benefit other countries.
China claims most of the potentially energy rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have overlapping claims.
Western and Asian naval officials have expressed fears that
China could also try to limit sea navigation once the reclaimed
islands are fully established.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by David Storey,
Bernard Orr)