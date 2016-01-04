(Adds details, quotes from State Department spokesman)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The chairman of the
influential U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday
criticized the Obama administration for delaying further
"freedom of navigation" patrols within 12 nautical miles of
islands built by China in the South China Sea.
Senator John McCain said in a statement that the lack of
U.S. action was allowing China to continue to "pursue its
territorial ambitions" in the region, most recently by landing a
plane on a man-made island in the Spratly Islands archipelago on
Saturday.
McCain said the lack of additional U.S. patrols last year
was "disappointing yet hardly surprising." He said the Obama
administration was "either unable to manage the complexities of
interagency national security decision-making or simply too risk
averse to do what is necessary to safeguard the rules-based
order in the Asia-Pacific."
Analysts say China's increasing military presence in the
disputed sea could ultimately lead to a Beijing-controlled air
defense zone, ratcheting up tensions with other claimants and
the United States.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby on Monday said
China's first landing of a plane on an island in the disputed
region "raises tensions and threatens regional stability."
"We again call for all claimants to halt land reclamation
and further development of new facilities and militarization on
their outposts and instead focus on reaching agreement on
acceptable behavior in disputed areas," he told reporters.
U.S. officials remain committed to carrying out further
"freedom of navigation" patrols near the dispute islands, but
are still debating the timing of another patrol, said one U.S.
defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
"The question is do we want to escalate the situation and
ratchet it up?" said the official.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told McCain in a letter
dated Dec. 21 that the Navy conducted a previous patrol in
October to be "lawful under all possible scenarios" given
ambiguities about whether certain islands in the region are
entitled to a territorial sea. He said the United States would
continue to "fly, sail and operate wherever international law
allows."
Carter said the Oct. 27 patrol included a continuous transit
consistent with what is known as the "right of innocent
passage," which applies only in a territorial sea, and with
"freedom of navigation," which applies beyond those limits.
At the time, critics said the destroyer Lassen's decision to
conduct an "innocent passage" by skipping military drills could
have actually reinforced China's claim to sovereignty over the
islands. Such passage can only take place in waters belonging to
another country.
Carter said the patrol was not meant to challenge any claims
of sovereignty, but to challenge attempts by the countries
involved to restrict navigation rights and to require prior
notification of transits.
He said U.S. officials did not notify any of the countries
prior to the transit patrol.
Washington argues that islands China has built up in the
South China Sea are not entitled to a territorial limit under
international law as they used to be underwater at high tide.
China argues that the islands would be used mainly for
civilian use, such as coast guard activity and fishing research.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)