WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Navy plans to conduct
patrols within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands in the
South China Sea about twice a quarter, a U.S. defense official
said on Monday.
"We're going to come down to about twice a quarter or a
little more than that," the official said. "That's the right
amount to make it regular but not a constant poke in the eye. It
meets the intent to regularly exercise our rights under
international law and remind the Chinese and others about our
view."
China's naval commander told his U.S. counterpart last week
that a minor incident could spark war in the South China Sea if
the United States did not stop its "provocative acts" in the
disputed waterway.
