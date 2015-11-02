(Adds quotes from White House official, details, bylines)
By Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Navy plans to conduct
patrols within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands in the
South China Sea about twice a quarter to remind China and other
countries about U.S. rights under international law, a U.S.
defense official said on Monday.
"We're going to come down to about twice a quarter or a
little more than that," said the official, who was not
authorized to speak publicly about Navy operational plans.
"That's the right amount to make it regular but not a
constant poke in the eye. It meets the intent to regularly
exercise our rights under international law and remind the
Chinese and others about our view," the official said.
U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes on Monday
said there would be more demonstrations of the U.S. military's
commitment to the right to freely navigate in the region.
"That's our interest there ... It's to demonstrate that we
will uphold the principle of freedom of navigation," Rhodes told
an event hosted by the Defense One media outlet.
Rhodes' comments came a week after a U.S. guided-missile
destroyer sailed close to one of Beijing's man-made islands in
the South China Sea last week.
China's naval commander last week told his U.S. counterpart
that a minor incident could spark war in the South China Sea if
the United States did not stop its "provocative acts" in the
disputed waterway.
The USS Lassen's patrol was the most significant U.S.
challenge yet to the 12-nautical-mile territorial limit China
claims around artificial islands it has built in the Spratly
Islands archipelago.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade transits every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan all have rival
claims.
Rhodes said the goal in the dispute was to come to a
diplomatic framework to resolve these issues.
U.S. Vice Admiral John Aquilino, deputy chief of naval
operations for operations, plans and strategies, declined to
comment about when the next patrols would take place.
"We do operations like that all the time around the world.
That will continue for us," he told Reuters after his remarks at
the same conference. "We'll just keep going."
Defense Secretary Ash Carter may visit a U.S. Navy ship
during his upcoming visit to Asia, but is not expected to be on
board during any Navy freedom of navigation operations, the U.S.
defense official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali; editing by Mohammad
Zargham and G Crosse)