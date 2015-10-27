TOKYO Oct 27 The U.S. Navy sent a warship on
Tuesday within 12 nautical miles of two artificial islands built
by China in the South China Sea, a U.S. defence official told
Reuters, in a challenge to China's territorial claims in the
area.
The official said the patrol was carried out by the
destroyer USS Lassen near Subi and Mischief reefs in the Spratly
archipelago, features that were formerly submerged at high tide
before China began a massive dredging project to turn them into
islands in 2014.
"The operation has begun ... It will be complete within a
few hours," said the official.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Writing by Dean Yates;
Editing by Paul Tait)