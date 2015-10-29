(Adds details from Navy statement, further comments)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The United States and China
agreed on Thursday to maintain dialogue and stick to established
military protocols to avoid misunderstandings when their naval
forces operate in close proximity, according to a U.S. defense
official.
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and
his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, spoke for over an
hour via video conference after the U.S. Navy's patrol this week
near a man-made island in the South China Sea prompted a sharp
rebuke from China.
The two officers discussed the recent U.S. patrols, the
relationship between the two navies, and pending port visits and
planned trips by senior leaders, according to a spokesman for
Richardson.
Scheduled port visits by U.S. and Chinese ships in November
and December, and planned visits to China by senior U.S. Navy
officers in coming weeks remained on track, said the U.S.
official.
"None of that is in jeopardy. Nothing has been cancelled,"
said the official.
Several Chinese warships are still scheduled to visit the
U.S. naval station in Mayport, Florida next month, with sailors
from both nations to participate in sporting events and ship
tours. Chinese ships are also expected to visit Peal Harbor,
Hawaii.
Plans by U.S. Pacific Command commander Admiral Harry Harris
and Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, to
visit China also remain on track, as do port visits by several
U.S. ships in China in November and December, the official said.
Both officers agreed on the need to stick to protocols
established under the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea.
"They agreed that it's very important that both sides
continue to use the protocols under the CUES agreement when
they're operating close to keep the chances for misunderstanding
and any kind of provocation from occurring," said the official.
The U.S. Navy spokesman underscored that U.S. freedom of
navigation operations were meant to "protect the rights,
freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea and airspace guaranteed to
all nations under international law."
Such operations were not a challenge to the sovereignty of
land features, the spokesman said, adding, "The United States
takes no position on competing sovereignty claims to land
features in the South China Sea."
Former Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jon Greenert held
the first video conference with Wu in April, followed by a
second call in August that included both Greenert and
Richardson, who succeeded Greenert as the Navy's top uniformed
officer in September.
Richardson and Wu agreed to speak again via video
teleconference later this year.
