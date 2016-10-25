* U.S. Navy undertook FONOP near Paracel Islands last Friday
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Oct 25 The U.S. Navy destroyer that
sailed near Chinese-claimed islands in South China Sea last week
was under orders from the Third Fleet headquarters in San Diego,
a first aimed at bolstering U.S. maritime power in the region,
two sources said.
The USS Decatur on Friday challenged China's "excessive
maritime claims" near the Paracel Islands, part of a string of
islets, reefs and shoals over which Beijing has territorial
disputes with its neighbours.
It was the first time such a freedom of navigation operation
has been conducted without the Japan-based Seventh Fleet in
command and was a test of changes aimed to allow the U.S. Navy
to conduct maritime operations on two fronts in Asia at the same
time, two sources told Reuters. The sources spoke on condition
they weren't identified.
Having the Third Fleet regularly command vessels in Asia,
which it has not done since World War Two, means the U.S. Navy
can better conduct simultaneous operations such as on the Korean
peninsula and in the Philippines, said one of the sources, who
is familiar with the goals of the reorganization.
"It is the first iteration of what will be a more regular
operations tempo," he said.
The guided-missile destoyer Decatur is part of a three-ship
Surface Action Group (SAG) that was deployed to South China Sea
six months ago, said Commander Ryan Perry, a spokesman for the
Third Fleet in San Diego, who confirmed the Third Fleet's
command role.
U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift last year
signaled a wider role for the Third Fleet when he said he was
abolishing an administrative boundary along the international
date line that had separated the Third and Seventh fleets.
Until then, Third Fleet vessels crossing the line came under
Seventh Fleet command.
Earlier this year, an official told Reuters more ships from
the Third Fleet would be sent to East Asia.
The reorganization, which gives the Third Fleet a bigger
frontline role, comes as momentum for the United States' Asian
"pivot" falters and as Beijing's growing assertiveness fuels
tensions in the South China Sea.
China claims most of the sea through which $5 trillion in
ship-borne trade passes a year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan
and Brunei have overlapping claims.
Beijing has accused Washington of deliberately creating
tension by sailing its ships close to China's islands.
The latest operation, the fourth so far, came as the
Philippine's new president, Rodrigo Duterte, traveled to China
seek deeper ties with Asia's biggest economy. Duterte is
visiting U.S. ally Japan this week.
The Seventh Fleet, which is headquartered at the Japanese
port of Yokosuka near Tokyo is the most power naval fleet in
Asia with some 80 ships, including the United States' only
forward deployed carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan.
The U.S. Third Fleet consist of more than 100 vessels,
including four aircraft carriers.
