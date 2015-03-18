(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
SYDNEY, March 18 Vietnam and Australia called on
Wednesday for "self-restraint" in the South China Sea and
warned against the unilateral use of force, an obvious reference
to China's increasingly aggressive presence that has stirred
concerns across the disputed region.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung met Australian
counterpart Tony Abbott in Canberra, where they will sign a deal
on issues including security and climate change.
Vietnam and other wary Southeast Asian countries have
complained about China's controversial policy of land
reclamation on disputed isles in the South China Sea. Beijing in
turn has said it is not seeking to overturn international order.
Dung told the Australian parliament there was an imperative
need to draw up a code of conduct for the South China Sea.
"We agreed ... (to) exercise self-restraint and refrain from
actions that may escalate the tension in the region, including
the use of force to unilaterally change the status quo," Dung
said.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
dotted line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that
are crossed by key global shipping lanes.
Last week, China expressed its anger at the Vietnamese head
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for
comments he made on the disputed South China Sea, rejecting
Chinese claims based on the nine-dash line.
Australia and China sealed a landmark free trade agreement
in November that would significantly expand ties between them.
China is Australia's largest trading partner.
Dung said Australia and Vietnam were also committed to
working together closely and deepening their friendship.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)