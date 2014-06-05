HANOI, June 5 Vietnam state television has
broadcast video showing a Chinese ship colliding with a small
Vietnamese fishing boat which capsizes in its path not far from
where China has parked an oil rig in disputed waters.
Vietnam and China have already traded accusations over who
was to blame for the May 26 incident, as tensions fester between
the two countries over the giant drilling platform in the South
China Sea.
The video, shot from a nearby Vietnamese craft, shows a much
larger Chinese vessel steaming after two Vietnamese fishing
boats.
It bisects the two boats, then the Vietnamese ship closest
to the camera suddenly tips on its side into the path of the
larger vessel and overturns.
At the moment of impact, one man on the boat from where the
footage was filmed yells in Vietnamese: "Oh! The boat's
sinking."
Vietnamese fishing boats operating nearby rescued the 10
fishermen from the sunken vessel, the government and the
coastguard have previously said.
"The latest images recorded by Vietnamese fishermen at the
time when fishing ship DNa-90152 was sunk by a Chinese ship
serve as irrefutable evidence of the inhumane actions of China
against Vietnamese fishermen," the VTV report said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said it was the
Vietnamese ships that were being aggressive.
"In these seas China's ships were in a defensive mode ...
who was it who took the initiative for the clash? Who was it who
created tension on the scene? This is very clear," Hong said.
SQUARING OFF AT SEA
Last week, Hanoi said some 40 Chinese fishing boats had
surrounded the Vietnamese craft before one of them rammed it and
it sank. China's official Xinhua news agency, citing a
government source, had said the vessel capsized after "harassing
and colliding with" a Chinese fishing boat.
Scores of Vietnamese and Chinese ships, including coastguard
vessels, have continued to square off around the rig despite a
series of collisions after the platform was towed to the area in
early May. Until the May 26 incident, no ship had sunk.
The Haiyang Shiyou 981 rig is drilling between the Paracel
islands occupied by China and the Vietnamese coast.
Vietnam has said the rig is in its 200-nautical mile
exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf. China says
it is operating within its waters.
The rig's deployment also set off anti-Chinese riots in
Vietnam last month. At least four workers were killed.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters.
A final clip from the video shows the mostly submerged
vessel being towed away. Vietnam state TV has said it was taken
to a port in the central city of Danang.
Vietnamese state-run media have quoted the owner of the
sunken ship, a Danang resident, as saying she would take legal
action against China and seek compensation if the Vietnamese
government helped her in dealing with the legal procedures.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom. Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Dean Yates and Nick Macfie)