HANOI Jan 7 Vietnam on Thursday accused China
of violating its sovereignty by landing two more test flights on
an island in the busy South China Sea waterway, four days after
China landed a plane on the same runway in the disputed
territory.
The runway on Fiery Cross Reef is one of three China has
been building for more than a year by dredging sand up onto
reefs and atolls in the Spratly Islands.
Vietnam's claim to the area overlaps that of China, which
claims almost the whole of the South China Sea.
Two large Chinese civil aircraft landed on Wednesday on an
airfield that China "illegally" built on the reef, Vietnam said.
"This is a serious violation of Vietnam's sovereignty,
threatening peace and regional stability, threatening security,
safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea,"
foreign ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said, using the name by
which Vietnam refers to the South China Sea.
"Vietnam resolutely requests China to immediately end
similar acts and have no further violating acts," Binh said in
an online statement.
Vietnam would defend its sovereign rights and jurisdiction
in the area through peaceful measures, in line with
international law and the United Nations charter, he added.
On Saturday, China landed a civilian plane on the same
3,000-metre (10,000-foot) -long runway in its first test in the
Spratlys, which was also the first time it had used a runway in
the area.
The United States, which has criticised China's construction
of islands in the South China Sea, said after the first landing
it was concerned that the flight had exacerbated tension.
Each year, more than $5 trillion of world trade is shipped
through the South China Sea, where Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan have rival territorial claims.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)