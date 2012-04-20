* To list shares on NYSE under symbol "SXE"
* Citigroup, Wells Fargo are the underwriters
April 20 Southcross Energy Partners LP filed
with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $230 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
The company, was formed by Charlesbank, Southcross Energy
Partners GP LLC and other investors to own, operate, develop and
acquire midstream energy assets.
Southcross Energy will use the proceeds from the offering to
reimburse Southcross Energy LLC for its capital expenditures and
to repay debts, it said in its filing.
The company, with assets in south Texas, Mississippi and
Alabama, told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission it
intends to list its shares on New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "SXE."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are the underwriters to
the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.