* Indonesia, Malaysia plan to use more palm oil to make
biofuel
* Want to cut record edible oil stockpiles
* But industry, analysts sceptical of targets
* Say plunging crude oil prices will hit plans
* Indonesia officials stand by their goals
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 The world's top palm oil
producers Indonesia and Malaysia may have to curb plans to
channel more of the commodity into biodiesel as tumbling crude
oil prices render the edible oil twice as expensive as its
fossil fuel alternative.
Indonesia expects to raise the minimum bio content of gasoil
in the country by a quarter to 20 percent in 2016, while
Malaysia has said it plans a 10-percent blend, up from the
7-percent targetted in 2015.
They want to cut vegetable oil stockpiles that have swollen
to millions of tonnes as record global output meets faltering
demand, as well as reducing emissions that damage the
environment.
But industry officials and analysts said they were sceptical
about both countries' plans, with crude oil prices
plunging to 12-year lows, while palm oil gained 34
percent in the last quarter of 2015.
Indonesian government officials told Reuters they stood by
their blending plan, while Malaysia's plantations ministry
declined to comment.
"I think both Malaysia and Indonesia will have to review
their biodiesel mandates since both countries are also oil and
gas producers and exporters," said M.R. Chandran, a veteran palm
oil industry official who works as a consultant in Kuala Lumpur.
"It doesn't make economic sense the way oil prices are
falling, gasoil now costs just half of palm oil."
A slowdown in a shift towards biofuels in Southeast Asia
would likely pressure benchmark palm oil futures, one of the
best performing commodities in 2015, as well as denting efforts
to rein in carbon emissions in the wake of a landmark global
deal to combat climate change reached in Paris in December.
GROWING GAP
Analysts said the growing gap between palm oil and crude
prices has ramped up the amount the Indonesian and Malaysian
governments would have to pay in subsidies to blenders as part
of their schemes to move towards biofuels. Palm was quoted at
about $550 a tonne on Thursday, with gasoil selling at
around $283 a tonne.
The new targets would require subsidies of more than $900
million in Indonesia and $260 million in Malaysia at current
market prices, according to Reuters calculations based on the
price spread between the two products.
Indonesian officials said most of the subsidies in their
country could be funded by a $50 a tonne tax on palm oil
exports, but some in the industry said that was unrealistic.
"The funds wouldn't be sufficient to cover subsidies for the
targetted volume," said Fadhil Hasan, executive director at the
Indonesian Palm Oil Association.
"Subsidies are an issue for both Malaysia and Indonesia as
the economic growth forecast is weak and currencies are under
pressure," Chandran said.
Analysts expect Indonesia to at best achieve a 10-percent
mandate in 2016, while Malaysia's blending level will likely
fall below its 2015 goal of 7 percent.
But Indonesia's government said it would meet its 20-percent
blending target, dubbed 'B20'.
"The most important thing is that government's policy on B20
programme is going to be implemented," said Rida Mulyana,
director general of renewable energy at Indonesia's energy
ministry.
The new biodiesel mandates are aimed at using up about 3.4
million tonnes of palm oil stocks in Indonesia and close to 1
million tonnes in Malaysia.
Both countries are producing at just a fraction of their
installed biodiesel capacity. Malaysia has set up plants to make
2.5 million tonnes of palm methyl ester or biodiesel a year and
Indonesia can produce 4-5 million tonnes.
