BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Governments across Southeast Asia are struggling to respond to rapid growth in use of illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine or "meth", a highly addictive stimulant that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) calls Asia's "number one drug threat". In recent months the Philippines has elected a president who vowed harsh action against drug dealers, Indonesia has resumed executions of traffickers after a year-long hiatus and Thailand is wrestling with prisons overcrowded with drug offenders. Much of the region's methamphetamine is made in militia-dominated regions of Myanmar, presenting a major challenge to the new government of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. Following are a selection of Reuters' stories chronicling the region's drug trade and its impact: STORIES > Bullets trump rehab as Asia quickens "failing" war on drugs > As bodies pile up, many fear to talk about Duterte's war > Death toll in Philippines' drug war hits 2,000 > Indonesia anti-drugs chief calls for tougher Philippine-style "war" > India cold pills pour over border to fuel Myanmar narcotics boom > Crowded prisons prompts Thailand to re-think "lost" drug war > Indonesia wages war on drugs but cuts funding for rehabilitation > Led by China, Mekong nations take on Golden Triangle narco-empire TV AND VIDEO > Reuters TV-Asia's exploding meth market reut.tv/2b2Aa9H > Reuters TV-Meth boom fuelled by cold pills reut.tv/2aGVpMJ > Reuters TV-Combating the Mekong drugs trade reut.tv/1Z4gHYl > VIDEO-Unregulated border drives Myanmar meth epidemic reut.rs/2aI5DCl > VIDEO-Overcrowded jails in Thailand's war on drugs reut.rs/2a2jEXw GRAPHICS > CHART-Crime in the Philippines tmsnrt.rs/2byPTgf > CHART-Indonesia executions tmsnrt.rs/1On1HP3 > MAP-The "Golden Triangle" tmsnrt.rs/1U3g8yO
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.