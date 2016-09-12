Governments across Southeast Asia are struggling to respond to rapid growth in use of illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine or "meth", a highly addictive stimulant that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) calls Asia's "number one drug threat". In recent months the Philippines has elected a president who vowed harsh action against drug dealers, Indonesia has resumed executions of traffickers after a year-long hiatus and Thailand is wrestling with prisons overcrowded with drug offenders. Much of the region's methamphetamine is made in militia-dominated regions of Myanmar, presenting a major challenge to the new government of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. Following are a selection of Reuters' stories chronicling the region's drug trade and its impact: STORIES > Bullets trump rehab as Asia quickens "failing" war on drugs > As bodies pile up, many fear to talk about Duterte's war > Death toll in Philippines' drug war hits 2,000 > Indonesia anti-drugs chief calls for tougher Philippine-style "war" > India cold pills pour over border to fuel Myanmar narcotics boom > Crowded prisons prompts Thailand to re-think "lost" drug war > Indonesia wages war on drugs but cuts funding for rehabilitation > Led by China, Mekong nations take on Golden Triangle narco-empire TV AND VIDEO > Reuters TV-Asia's exploding meth market reut.tv/2b2Aa9H > Reuters TV-Meth boom fuelled by cold pills reut.tv/2aGVpMJ > Reuters TV-Combating the Mekong drugs trade reut.tv/1Z4gHYl > VIDEO-Unregulated border drives Myanmar meth epidemic reut.rs/2aI5DCl > VIDEO-Overcrowded jails in Thailand's war on drugs reut.rs/2a2jEXw GRAPHICS > CHART-Crime in the Philippines tmsnrt.rs/2byPTgf > CHART-Indonesia executions tmsnrt.rs/1On1HP3 > MAP-The "Golden Triangle" tmsnrt.rs/1U3g8yO