By Nicholas Owen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 27 Stronger-than-expected growth in
some Southeast Asian economies has sparked optimism the worst of
a slowdown may be over, but high debt and weak exports make
sustaining the momentum a challenge for policymakers as U.S.
interest rates go up.
The Philippines wrapped up the region's third-quarter GDP
performance on Thursday with annual growth of 6 percent, up from
5.8 percent in the second quarter.
Annual growth also picked up in Indonesia and Thailand, the
region's two largest economies, taking weighted average growth
in the region of some 500 million people with a combined GDP of
$2.2 trillion to 4.2 percent, according to Capital Economics.
Officials from Bangkok to Jakarta have been quick to seize
on the improved growth numbers and consumer confidence as
evidence the worst slowdown since the 2009 crisis is over.
"We think growth in the third quarter is a turning point,"
said Indonesian central bank Governor Agus Martowardojo.
Economists and businesses hold a less sanguine view.
China's slowdown and recession in Japan, both leading
markets for the region, high consumer and corporate debt at home
and the risk of more market ructions when the U.S. raises
interest rates, are all clouding prospects ahead.
"It's too early to call a trough," said economist Joseph
Incalcaterra at HSBC in Singapore. "We forecast growth in the
fourth quarter to be weaker just about everywhere."
Araya Sawaengwong, 48, who owns a small music shop in a
Bangkok mall, said the economy was in bad shape.
"I'm struggling to sell my stuff as there are not many
buyers these days. Buyers now become sellers competing to sell
things but nobody wants to buy...I don't think things are
getting any better."
IMPORTS FALL
Economic growth has been deceptively underpinned by a fall
in imports rather than strength in exports for some countries.
Indonesia's exports in the third quarter fell 0.7 percent
from a year earlier, but external demand still contributed 1.2
percentage points to the economy's 4.7 percent growth as imports
tumbled by 6.1 percent.
Sliding prices of commodities that account for around half
of Indonesia's total exports have crimped incomes and depressed
domestic activity, in turn, hitting imports.
"From an accounting perspective, this gives the appearance
that growth is stronger than it actually is," Incalcaterra said.
In Thailand, the external sector's large contribution to the
economy's 2.9 percent expansion was mostly due to a drop in
imports, as investment shrank for the first time since early
2014. Without the lift from net exports, Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy would have grown by just 0.1 percent.
Net exports dragged on Singapore's performance, but it still
grew 1.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier helped
by spending on its 50th anniversary celebrations and a boost
from inventories.
The data may show a growth pick-up in most of the major
Southeast Asian economies, but exporters say there was no
significant change in demand in the third quarter.
"We export to ASEAN countries and Australia and (demand in
the) third quarter was still pretty flat," said Sancoyo
Antarikso, director at PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk which
exports consumer items such as shampoo and soap.
While additional monetary stimulus could still be deployed
to bolster growth, policymakers are wary about capital outflows
when U.S. rates rise. There are also limits to what fiscal
stimulus can do to counter sluggish global trade.
"Growth will remain weak for the next two quarters until we
start seeing signs of a broader pick-up outside ASEAN," said
HSBC's Incalcaterra.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and
Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA, and Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)