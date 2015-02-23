(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Prized in China for its
alleged health benefits for hundreds of years, nests made from
swiftlets' saliva are being mixed into coffee and cereal as the
Southeast Asian producers of the delicacy seek to broaden its
appeal, and their profit margins.
The nests are among the world's most expensive foods,
selling for up to $2,500 a kg and the swiftlets that weave them
are indigenous to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
China consumes almost 90 percent of all bird's nests,
traditionally eaten in soup, creating an industry that last year
recorded $5 billion in sales and which executives expect to
double by 2020.
Companies such as Malaysia's Swiftlet Eco Park, one of the
country's largest developers of swiftlet houses, want bigger
gains by expanding their product line and market beyond China,
where importers can often dictate the price.
"Ask anybody in the industry where is your market and
they'll say China and Hong Kong. Everybody is going there," said
Group Managing Director Loke Yeu Loong. "We are looking at new
markets, but if I sell raw bird's nest to Europe or India, they
don't even know how to cook it."
Swiftlet Eco makes coffee, skin care, puddings and candies
with bird's nest. Loke declined to give specific sales figures
but said the profit margin on some of these products was 10
times more than the raw nests.
The company is also spending big on marketing bird's nest as
a health food in the Middle East, Europe and the United States
and plans to raise about $30 million through an initial public
offering and New York listing in the third quarter of this year.
Southeast Asian swiftlets' nests are particularly popular in
the Lunar New Year festivities, which began in China last week,
and are believed to be rich in nutrients that can help
digestion, raise libido and improve the immune system.
Malaysia is the world's largest producer of raw nests after
Indonesia.
Lee Kong Heng, president of the Malaysian Federation of
Bird's Nest Traders Association, says marketing bird's nest as a
supplement would attract younger, wealthier and more
health-conscious consumers worldwide.
Vietnam's largest birds' nest producer Yen Viet Joint Stock
Co. is also keen to play up the benefits of the delicacy. The
company makes cereals and porridge and is investing into
scientific research in a bid to increase global sales, said
Chief Executive Dang Pham Minh Loan.
Malaysian bird's nest producers are well placed to market to
the majority Muslim Middle East because the nests are halal, or
a food permissible under Islam, Swiftlet Eco Park's Loke said.
With more research, he hopes birds nest will become a global
phenomenon. "We can conduct research and prove the benefit of
consuming bird's nest scientifically," he said.
($1 = 3.5815 ringgit)
