By Nicholas Owen
JAKARTA, March 16 Southeast Asia's major economies
drew more foreign direct investment combined than China for the
second straight year in 2014, as growth in their giant neighbour
cooled. But by country, inflows into the region were uneven,
swayed by political change and the varying costs of doing
business.
Overall FDI into Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam rose to a record $128 billion
in 2014, estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters show. That
surpassed the $119.56 billion that flowed into China. FDI into
the Philippines grew the fastest, at 66 percent, while in
Thailand, where the military seized power last year, inflows
fell. FDI into Indonesia, the region's biggest economy, rose
around 10 percent even though it was an election year.
As China's troubled manufacturing sector loses momentum,
Chinese businesses will be venturing abroad to cut operating
costs and to search for new markets, economists say.
Manufacturing powerhouses in Southeast Asia should pay heed.
"Rising wages in China are leading low-end manufacturers to
look for other low-cost locations for their factories, with
countries like Vietnam and the Philippines looking like
attractive alternatives," said Dan Martin, Asia Economist at
Capital Economics. "ASEAN is also a large market in its own
right, and one with good long-term growth prospects. Given the
general slowdown in other emerging market regions in recent
years, it is starting to stand out."
The Philippines, the second-fastest growing major economy in
Asia, attracts investors with its strong economic fundamentals.
But one concern is the continuity of economic policies following
the 2016 general elections. That means some investment decisions
might be postponed. Slumping commodity prices could pinch on FDI
inflows into resource-rich Indonesia and, to a lesser extent,
Malaysia. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office in
October, is seeking more foreign investment in manufacturing to
counter the volatile resources sector. But Indonesia has many
improvements to make, particularly in its business
infrastructure, to successfully challenge the region's
manufacturing leader - Thailand.
