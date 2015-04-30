GRAPHICS: IPO proceeds: link.reuters.com/fep64w
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 Initial public offerings have
slowed to a trickle in parts of Southeast Asia as the absence of
mega deals and volatile currencies sapped sentiment. The smaller
pool of offerings may push investors to bull markets such as
China, fund managers say.
In Singapore, IPO proceeds total $12.5 million so far this
year, suggesting a big gap with 2014 when $2.56 billion was
raised during the year. Singapore's allure has waned as
liquidity declined after a penny stocks scandal in 2013. In
Malaysia, the hottest Asia-Pacific IPO destination in 2012, IPO
proceeds total $10.9 million, just 1 percent of what was raised
in 2014. Sentiment has cooled as foreign investors trimmed their
Malaysia equity portfolios. Weaker oil prices have hit the
country's huge energy sector. Malaysia is ahead of the
Philippines, where IPO proceeds are nil so far this year.
In contrast, IPO deals in Thailand are surging. Its
long-term prospects have not been dimmed by the country's
volatile politics. Thailand is also relaxing rules to promote
itself as a fundraising hub for companies in neighbouring
countries such as Cambodia and Laos. Thai telecommunications
group Jasmine International PCL raised 36.7 billion
baht ($1.12 billion) in Southeast Asia's biggest IPO so far this
year. That was followed by the $343 million listing of
Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk PT
.
The mixed picture for Southeast Asian IPOs and historically
high stock valuations do not bode well for the region's equity
markets. Valuations have remained lofty, even by China's
standards, raising questions over the quality of earnings at a
time of slowing economic growth and depreciating currencies. The
price-to-earnings ratio in Southeast Asia, at 16.7, is much
higher than China's 10.9.
The valuation gap may narrow in the months ahead as the
Chinese markets continue to rally on expectations of more
government measures to stimulate the economy. Taking advantage
of China's relatively low valuations, investors have poured huge
sums of money into mainland stocks, more than doubling the
benchmark Shanghai index in the past year. "We run the
risk of being sold down to fund a China bull market," Gan Eng
Peng, head of equity at Kuala Lumpur-based Affin Hwang Asset
Management Bhd, told Reuters. "The returns in China are
phenomenal, immediate and do not have currency weakness issue."
($1 = 32.8700 baht)
(Additional reporting by Elaine Tan and Patturaja
Murugaboopathy; Editing by Ryan Woo)