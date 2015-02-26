GRAPHIC: High-end residential values:
link.reuters.com/myn24w
By Nicholas Owen
JAKARTA, Feb 26 A surprise loosening of monetary
policy in parts of Southeast Asia is offering a glimmer of hope
to home owners bracing for higher mortgage rates later this year
when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to tighten policy.
Bank Tabungan Negara, a leading mortgage lender in
Indonesia, will lower the cost of mortgages starting next month,
after the central bank's unexpected 25-basis-point cut in
interest rates last week. State-controlled Bank Tabungan Negara
will reduce mortgage rates by about 75 bps for non-subsidised
mortgages, depending on the segment and size of the loan, and
about 200 bps for subsidised mortgages, Director Mansyur
Nasution told Reuters.
The prospect of higher interest rates has weighed on
property markets, particularly in Singapore, where interest
rates have a strong correlation with U.S. rates, which are seen
rising later this year as the U.S. economy recovers. Higher
mortgage payments could trigger forced sales and defaults,
especially for home owners with multiple properties. Last year,
the value of high-end residences slumped more in Singapore than
in Indonesia, data from property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle
shows. Values in Thailand and the Philippines rose.
Some of the region's central banks are loosening monetary
policy - the opposite of what many expected them to do this year
- as the sudden drop in oil prices forces inflation lower.
Singapore's monetary authority eased policy in January, and Bank
Indonesia followed on Feb. 17. Many expect the Bank of Thailand
to reduce rates at its next policy meeting on March 11.
"In the short term, such fluctuations (in interest rates)
may not necessarily support property markets, but if this is
sustained and interest rates remain low for a prolonged period
this would definitely support the demand for housing in the
medium to longer term," said Chua Yang Liang, head of Southeast
Asia research at Jones Lang LaSalle.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA; Editing by
Ryan Woo)