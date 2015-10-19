Oct 19 Southeast Asian stock markets were range-bound on Monday with Indonesia and Vietnam outperforming the region as a raft of Chinese data showed the economy slowing while still managing to reassure investors it was not in danger of a hard landing. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.7 percent, its highest since Oct. 13 by midday. China's better-than-expected GDP numbers have given some support to the Indonesian market, said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas, but added the index was recovering from last week's 1.47 percent fall. Singapore-based Net Research Asia in an investor note said the sentiment continues to be cautiously optimistic. "Earnings announcements to date have not disappointed and expectations are mainly that the Fed will likely delay any interest rate hikes into 2016 given the external economy remains volatile and is likely to have a subdued impact on the U.S. economy," it said. While China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest since the global financial crisis, it was still better than market expectations - indicating that recent stimulus measures were having an impact. The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said, slightly better than forecasts of a 6.8 percent rise but down from 7 percent in the previous three months. Vietnam was gained for a third straight session while Malaysia was steady. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0653 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3022.79 3030.61 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1717.29 1716.82 +0.03 Bangkok 1417.18 1418.38 -0.08 Jakarta 4559.90 4521.88 +0.84 Manila 7044.03 7055.74 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 597.71 593.02 +0.79 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)