Oct 19 Southeast Asian stock markets were flat
to weaker on Monday, but Indonesia outperformed the region as a
raft of Chinese data showed the economy slowing while still
managing to reassure investors it was not in danger of a hard
landing.
The Jakarta Composite Index ended 1.1 percent firmer
at its highest since Oct. 12, with $19.30 million foreign
inflows.
China's better-than-expected GDP numbers have given some
support to the Indonesian market, said Muhamad Alfatih, an
analyst with Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas, but added the index
was recovering from last week's 1.47 percent fall.
Singapore-based Net Research Asia in an investor note said
sentiment continues to be cautiously optimistic.
"Earnings announcements to date have not disappointed and
expectations are mainly that the Fed will likely delay any
interest rate hikes into 2016 given the external economy remains
volatile and is likely to have a subdued impact on the U.S.
economy," it said.
While China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest
since the global financial crisis, it was still better than
market expectations - indicating that recent stimulus measures
were having an impact.
Vietnam rose for a third straight session to close
0.3 percent higher, while Malaysia ended 0.1 percent
firmer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3024.50 3030.61 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1718.20 1716.82 +0.08
Bangkok 1416.91 1418.38 -0.10
Jakarta 4569.84 4521.88 +1.06
Manila 7054.86 7055.74 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 594.61 593.02 +0.25
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3024.50 3365.15 -10.12
Kuala Lumpur 1718.20 1761.25 -2.44
Bangkok 1416.91 1497.67 -5.39
Jakarta 4569.84 5226.95 -12.57
Manila 7054.86 7230.57 -2.43
Ho Chi Minh 594.61 545.63 +8.98
($1 = 13,530.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Anand Basu)