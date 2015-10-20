Oct 20 Southeast Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with Malaysia's key index closing at its lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks as China's soft growth data hurt commodity prices and dampened risk sentiment. Malaysia fell 0.8 percent to 1,705.03, its lowest close since Oct. 8, with $12.92 million foreign outflow. The fall was led by financial shares such as CIMB Group Holdings and Public Bank, which fell 3.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest since the global financial crisis, though it was still better than market expectations. However, analysts said, the data was worrying for commodities and it could derail the expected demand for commodities in the December quarter. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.7 percent led by banks in robust trade after three straight day of gains, while Singapore lost 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Indonesia edged up 0.4 percent, while Thailand and Philippines each ended 0.1 percent firmer. Thailand saw a net $11.89 million worth of foreign buying in shares. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3019.03 3024.50 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1705.03 1718.20 -0.77 Bangkok 1418.63 1416.91 +0.12 Jakarta 4585.82 4569.84 +0.35 Manila 7060.85 7054.86 +0.08 Ho Chi Minh 590.45 594.61 -0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3019.03 3365.15 -10.29 Kuala Lumpur 1705.03 1761.25 -3.19 Bangkok 1418.63 1497.67 -5.28 Jakarta 4585.82 5226.95 -12.27 Manila 7060.85 7230.57 -2.35 Ho Chi Minh 590.45 545.63 +8.21 ($1 = 4.2600 ringgit) ($1 = 35.4000 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)