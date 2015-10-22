Oct 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with Vietnam closing at a more than two-month high, led by banks, while investors cautiously awaited the result of a meeting of the European Central Bank. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.8 percent, posting its biggest percentage gain in two weeks, after falling for two straight sessions, with banks leading the gainers. The index closed at its highest level since Aug. 12. Five of the country's six listed banks advanced, with Vietcombank gaining 1.32 percent and lender BIDV edging up 0.42 percent. But Indonesia fell 0.5 percent with a foreign outflow of $25.23 million, which analyst attributed to a correction after five days of gains, while Malaysia edged down 0.1 percent. "We are waiting for Q3 financial statements to be released at the end of this month," said The Fei Ming, head of institutional equity sales at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities. Many investors awaited for some cues from the ECB meeting, where it is likely to keep the door open for more monetary stimulus in the face of deflation risks, but stop short of taking new policy steps. Asian shares resumed their decline after paring early losses on Thursday after a sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares on Wednesday rekindled worries about the health of China's economy. Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3038.11 3025.70 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1705.09 1705.03 -0.12 Bangkok 1416.14 1415.80 +0.02 Jakarta 4584.56 4605.23 -0.45 Manila 7117.78 7092.90 +0.35 Ho Chi Minh 595.08 590.24 +0.82 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3038.11 3365.15 -9.72 Kuala Lumpur 1705.09 1761.25 -3.19 Bangkok 1416.14 1497.67 -5.44 Jakarta 4584.56 5226.95 -12.29 Manila 7117.78 7230.57 -1.56 Ho Chi Minh 595.08 545.63 +9.06 ($1 = 13,655.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)