JAKARTA, Dec 9 Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Wednesday after steep declines in the previous session as China's export data failed to spark confidence while declining oil prices put pressure on energy shares. China's November exports fell worse-than-expected from a year earlier, their fifth straight month of decline, while imports posted their 13th drop in a row. "China's poor international trade and falling oil price raised investor's concern about weak demand and global slowdown," Thailand's Philip Capital said in a note. Thailand's SET Index posted a small gain of 0.03 percent, rebounding from its steepest single-day fall since August, but energy stocks remained under spell of falling oil prices. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl fell as much as 2.6 percent to its lowest since December 2004. Malaysia's stock index fell 0.3 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.3 percent. Economists have revised their economic growth forecasts for Singapore for 2015 and 2016 down from their projections three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. The Philippine stock index rose 0.5 percent, heading for its first gain in six sessions. The Indonesian market is closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on 0414 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2868.38 2876.03 -0.27 Bangkok 1307.43 1306.98 +0.03 Manila 6871.43 6838.42 +0.48 Jakarta -- 4464.18 -- Kuala Lumpur 1664.6 1669.24 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 573.29 574.15 -0.15 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)