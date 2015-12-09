JAKARTA, Dec 9 Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Wednesday after steep declines in the previous
session as China's export data failed to spark confidence while
declining oil prices put pressure on energy shares.
China's November exports fell worse-than-expected from a
year earlier, their fifth straight month of decline, while
imports posted their 13th drop in a row.
"China's poor international trade and falling oil price
raised investor's concern about weak demand and global
slowdown," Thailand's Philip Capital said in a note.
Thailand's SET Index posted a small gain of 0.03
percent, rebounding from its steepest single-day fall since
August, but energy stocks remained under spell of falling oil
prices.
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl fell as much
as 2.6 percent to its lowest since December 2004.
Malaysia's stock index fell 0.3 percent, while
Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.3 percent.
Economists have revised their economic growth forecasts for
Singapore for 2015 and 2016 down from their projections three
months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
The Philippine stock index rose 0.5 percent, heading
for its first gain in six sessions.
The Indonesian market is closed for a public holiday on
Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on 0414 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2868.38 2876.03 -0.27
Bangkok 1307.43 1306.98 +0.03
Manila 6871.43 6838.42 +0.48
Jakarta -- 4464.18 --
Kuala Lumpur 1664.6 1669.24 -0.28
Ho Chi Minh 573.29 574.15 -0.15
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)