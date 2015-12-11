JAKARTA, Dec 11 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors
await a rate hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while
weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment in Indonesia.
Indonesia's stock index fell as much as 1 percent to
its lowest in nearly a month and was on track to post its third
weekly loss.
"Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are
taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI
Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, regional slowdown, like
in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus."
Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly
motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed
concern of weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of car
sales data and international trade data next week.
Shares of Indonesia's largest auto distributor, PT Astra
International, fell 1.6 percent, while biggest cement maker PT
Semen Indonesia Tbk dropped 3.8 percent.
The Philippine stock index shed 1.3 percent, heading
for its biggest single-day fall in two weeks. Thai stocks
lost 0.2 percent, resuming after a public holiday.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8 percent,
rebounding from losses of 2.3 percent in the previous two
sessions.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on 0440 GMT
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2845.6 2848.46 -0.10
Bangkok 1293.69 1297.82 -0.32
Manila 6731.78 6820.6 -1.30
Jakarta 4422.944 4466.21 -0.97
Kuala Lumpur 1645.41 1648.65 -0.20
Ho Chi Minh 565.73 561.04 +0.84
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)