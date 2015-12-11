JAKARTA, Dec 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors await a rate hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment in Indonesia. Indonesia's stock index fell as much as 1 percent to its lowest in nearly a month and was on track to post its third weekly loss. "Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, regional slowdown, like in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus." Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed concern of weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of car sales data and international trade data next week. Shares of Indonesia's largest auto distributor, PT Astra International, fell 1.6 percent, while biggest cement maker PT Semen Indonesia Tbk dropped 3.8 percent. The Philippine stock index shed 1.3 percent, heading for its biggest single-day fall in two weeks. Thai stocks lost 0.2 percent, resuming after a public holiday. Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8 percent, rebounding from losses of 2.3 percent in the previous two sessions. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0440 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2845.6 2848.46 -0.10 Bangkok 1293.69 1297.82 -0.32 Manila 6731.78 6820.6 -1.30 Jakarta 4422.944 4466.21 -0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1645.41 1648.65 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 565.73 561.04 +0.84 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)