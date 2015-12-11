JAKARTA, Dec 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as investors awaited a rate hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with Indonesia leading the decline as weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.6 percent, ending the session at its lowest close since Oct. 6, and notching up a third weekly loss. "Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, the regional slowdown, like in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus." Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed concerns about weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of car sales data and international trade data next week. The country's largest automotive distributor, PT Astra International Tbk, dropped 5.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day fall in two months. The Philippine index closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday and lost 2.7 percent for the week. Among the biggest decliners was Philippine Long Distance Company, which fell 4 percent. Thailand's SET index fell 1.3 percent, while Vietnam bucked the trend, gaining 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2834.63 2848.46 -0.49 Bangkok 1280.92 1297.82 -1.30 Manila 6735.01 6820.6 -1.25 Jakarta 4393.522 4466.21 -1.63 Kuala Lumpur 1640.14 1648.65 -0.52 Ho Chi Minh 563.43 561.04 0.43 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2834.63 3365.15 -15.77 Bangkok 1280.92 1497.67 -14.47 Manila 6735.01 7230.57 -6.85 Jakarta 4393.52 5226.95 -15.94 Kuala Lumpur 1640.14 1761.25 -6.88 Ho Chi Minh 563.43 545.63 +3.26 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)