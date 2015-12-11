JAKARTA, Dec 11 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as investors awaited a rate hike decision
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with Indonesia leading the decline
as weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment.
The Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.6 percent, ending
the session at its lowest close since Oct. 6, and notching up a
third weekly loss.
"Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are
taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI
Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, the regional slowdown,
like in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus."
Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly
motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed
concerns about weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of
car sales data and international trade data next week.
The country's largest automotive distributor, PT Astra
International Tbk, dropped 5.2 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day fall in two months.
The Philippine index closed 1.3 percent lower on
Friday and lost 2.7 percent for the week. Among the biggest
decliners was Philippine Long Distance Company, which
fell 4 percent.
Thailand's SET index fell 1.3 percent, while Vietnam
bucked the trend, gaining 0.4 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev close Pct Move
Singapore 2834.63 2848.46 -0.49
Bangkok 1280.92 1297.82 -1.30
Manila 6735.01 6820.6 -1.25
Jakarta 4393.522 4466.21 -1.63
Kuala Lumpur 1640.14 1648.65 -0.52
Ho Chi Minh 563.43 561.04 0.43
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2834.63 3365.15 -15.77
Bangkok 1280.92 1497.67 -14.47
Manila 6735.01 7230.57 -6.85
Jakarta 4393.52 5226.95 -15.94
Kuala Lumpur 1640.14 1761.25 -6.88
Ho Chi Minh 563.43 545.63 +3.26
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)