BANGKOK, Dec 14 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, with key stock indexes in Thailand,
Singapore and Malaysia suffering a fifth straight session of
losses, as investors remained cautious over the U.S. interest
rate outlook and amid weak global oil market.
Thai stocks underperformed in the region, with the key SET
index sliding over 1 percent to its lowest close since
January 2014 and taking the decline since Dec. 4 to over 5
percent.
Crude oil futures, which fell for a seventh straight session
on Monday, brought shares of biggest Thai energy firm PTT
to an over six-year low at one point.
Investors also unloaded telecoms shares ahead of the auction
of fourth generation licences on Tuesday, sending shares of True
Corp down 6.5 percent and Total Access Communication
7.2 percent lower.
Singapore and Malaysia eased 0.6 percent,
both extending the losses since Dec. 7 to more than 2 percent,
while stocks in Indonesia hit the lowest close since
Oct. 5.
Stocks in the Philippines rebounded from an over
three-month intra-day low in light trading volume, which was 83
percent of the 30-day average. Vietnam drifted into
negative territory, also with volumes below the 30-day average.
Central banks in Southeast Asia, including Thailand,
Indonesia and the Philippines, are expected to keep their
benchmark interest rates unchanged at their policy meetings
later in the week.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2815.04 2834.63 -0.69
Kuala Lumpur 1629.96 1640.14 -0.62
Bangkok 1267.61 1280.92 -1.04
Jakarta 4374.19 4393.52 -0.44
Manila 6745.99 6735.01 +0.16
Ho Chi Minh 562.22 563.43 -0.21
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2815.04 3365.15 -16.35
Kuala Lumpur 1629.96 1761.25 -7.45
Bangkok 1267.61 1497.67 -15.36
Jakarta 4374.19 5226.95 -16.31
Manila 6745.99 7230.57 -6.70
Ho Chi Minh 562.22 545.63 +3.04
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)