BANGKOK, Dec 17 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as a widely expected increase in U.S. interest rates prompted investors to buy battered shares, with Indonesia and the Philippines leading regional peers after central banks kept interest rates steady. The Jakarta composite index finished up 1.6 percent at 4,555.96, the highest close in more than two weeks. The Philippines' key index ended up 1.4 percent at a more than one-week high. Central banks of Indonesia and the Philippines both decided to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates. The overall Indonesian stock market saw net foreign buying worth 1.1 trillion rupiah ($78.54 million), the biggest one-day inflow since early July, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia hit over one-week closing highs, while Thai and Vietnam stocks both touched multi-week closing highs. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2861.18 2840.92 +0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1656.52 1634.13 +1.37 Bangkok 1310.34 1299.12 +0.86 Jakarta 4555.96 4483.45 +1.62 Manila 6905.70 6807.72 +1.44 Ho Chi Minh 577.11 572.55 +0.80 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2861.18 3365.15 -14.98 Kuala Lumpur 1656.52 1761.25 -5.95 Bangkok 1310.34 1497.67 -12.51 Jakarta 4555.96 5226.95 -12.84 Manila 6905.70 7230.57 -4.49 Ho Chi Minh 577.11 545.63 +5.77 ($1 = 14,005.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)