BANGKOK, Dec 21 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday in thin trading volume amid foreign
investors-led selling, with the Thai benchmark extending losses
to a near two-year low due to selloffs in telecoms shares.
Thai SET index ended down 1.6 percent at 1,264.44,
the lowest close since Jan 30, 2014.
Shares of telecoms firms dived after the auction of two 4G
spectrum licences ended at the weekend at high prices, spurring
concerns over future costs and competition.
Advanced Info Services sank 19 percent and Total
Access Communication plunged 27 percent, both
companies losing out in the bidding battle. Jasmine
International, among winners, dropped 23 percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 4.65 billion baht ($128.74
million) worth equities, their 11th straight session of
offloading, stock exchange data showed.
Malaysia's index was down 0.9 percent, with foreign
investors selling a net 200 million ringgit ($46.54 million),
stock exchange data showed.
Vietnam's VN Index fell for a second straight
session, with most blue chips and several banks losing ground
due to foreign selling.
Trading volumes in the region fell below average daily
volumes over the past 30 days ahead of public holidays later in
the week.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2845.55 2852.84 -0.26
Kuala Lumpur 1629.09 1643.90 -0.90
Bangkok 1264.44 1284.92 -1.59
Jakarta 4490.68 4468.65 +0.49
Manila 6910.34 6867.07 +0.63
Ho Chi Minh 566.90 568.18 -0.23
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2845.55 3365.15 -15.44
Kuala Lumpur 1629.09 1761.25 -7.50
Bangkok 1264.44 1497.67 -15.57
Jakarta 4490.68 5226.95 -14.09
Manila 6910.34 7230.57 -4.43
Ho Chi Minh 566.90 545.63 +3.90
($1 = 36.1200 baht)
($1 = 4.2970 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)