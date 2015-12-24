BANGKOK, Dec 24 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as energy shares were lifted by a recovery in
crude oil prices, bringing Singapore's index to a near
three-week high, Thai key index touching a near one-week high
and Vietnam snapped losses.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.5
percent at 2,877.62, the highest close since Dec. 7, with shares
of oil and gas service firm Keppel Corp among actively
traded.
Singapore traded half-day and will shut on Friday for a
public holiday.
Thai stocks gained about 1 percent to 1,284.10, the
highest since Dec. 18. Shares of PTT, the country's
biggest oil and gas firm, jumped 1.2 percent as U.S. crude
prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday.
"In our view, a further rise in oil prices should set the
SET index up to build on its gains today but the room for upside
may be limited amid a continued foreign sell-off," strategists
at broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report.
The Thai market was the second worst-performing market in
Southeast Asia this year as foreign investors fled the market
partly due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate
hike in nearly a decade last week.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.4 percent, on
track to snap a four-session losing streak, due to gains in
energy shares such as PetroVietnam Gas.
Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia
were closed on Thursday through Friday for public holidays.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0828 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2877.62 2863.65 +0.49
Bangkok 1283.45 1274.50 +0.70
Ho Chi Minh 566.17 564.27 +0.34
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)