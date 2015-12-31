HANOI, Dec 28 Southeast Asian stock markets fell in thin trade on Thursday, with Vietnam and Malaysia seeing slight corrections after five consecutive days of gains and Singapore extending its losses to become the region's worst performer in 2015. Malaysia's key stock index dipped 0.1 percent, with blue chips moving mixed in low volume. Telokom Malaysia Bhd dropped 0.03 percent after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, Petronas Chemicals Group edged up 0.03 percent despite downbeat oil prices. About 26.5 million shares had changed hands by midday, compared with the five-day average of 102.83 million. The index has posted a 4 percent loss so far in 2015 and is among Asia's underperformers. The Vietnam index followed the same trend, edging down 0.15 percent, with large caps either heading south or staying flat, led by shares of property firm Vingroup which fell 1.3 percent. Vietnam stocks have outperformed other Southeast Asia markets with a 6.04-percent gain so far this year, Reuters data shows. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index stood nearly flat on the day in mixed trade, with losses in most big caps offseting gains in several blue chips. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd was down 0.05 percent while United Overseas Bank Ltd advanced 0.06 percent. The Singapore index, Southeast Asia's worst performer this year, posted a 14.34 percent drop in 2015. The stock market traded for half a day on Thursday and will be shut on Friday for a New Year holiday. Traders were shifting focus to Asia, which looked set to end a rough, volatile year on a subdued note as a renewed slide in oil prices sapped sentiment. Malaysia and Vietnam are closed on Friday. Stock markets in Indonesia and Thailand were closed on Thursday and Friday. The Philippines remains closed through Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0617 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2,882.73 2,885.51 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1,691.36 1,693.14 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 577.74 579.45 -0.15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)