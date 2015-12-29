BANGKOK, Dec 29 The Philippine index retreated on Tuesday, ending 2015 with its first loss in seven years, while most sharemarkets in Southeast Asia eked out gains in light volume trade, with investors content to stay on the sidelines before the New Year holiday. The Philippine composite index was down 0.5 percent on the day and 3.9 percent on the year. Shares of Universal Robina Corp and Ayala Corp were the top two gainers on foreign-led buying. Foreign investors bought shares on the last trading day of the year. The Philippine market is closed from Dec. 30 and will reopen on Jan. 4. Trading volume in Manila dropped below the 30-day average, in line with the region. The overall stock market saw 962 million pesos ($20.44 million) worth of net foreign buying, the Manila bourse said in a statement. The exchange expects market indicators to improve next year. "We expect that the country's solid macro-economic fundamentals will continue to drive stock market growth, aided by election-related and infrastructure spending," said the stock exchange's president Hans B. Sicat. Key indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia hit multi-week closing highs, lifted by foreign inflows of a net 157 million ringgit ($36.64 million) and 79 billion rupiah ($5.76 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Singapore rebounded from the fall on Monday and Vietnam posted its best gain in three weeks while Thai stocks erased early gains and ended slightly lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2888.22 2875.32 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1685.36 1670.73 +0.88 Bangkok 1283.78 1285.87 -0.16 Jakarta 4569.36 4557.36 +0.26 Manila 6952.08 6983.61 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 576.29 569.90 +1.12 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2888.22 3365.15 -14.17 Kuala Lumpur 1685.36 1761.25 -4.31 Bangkok 1283.78 1497.67 -14.28 Jakarta 4569.36 5226.95 -12.58 Manila 6952.08 7230.57 -3.85 Ho Chi Minh 576.29 545.63 +5.62 ($1 = 47.0750 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2850 ringgit) ($1 = 13,740.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)