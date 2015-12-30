BANGKOK, Dec 30 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday as end-year portfolio buying lifted
the Malaysian index to a more than two-month high and Thai
stocks to a near two-week high, with energy shares leading the
pack after oil prices rebounded overnight.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index rose 0.8 percent to
1,699.59, the highest since Oct. 27. The index is expected to
see limited gains in the near term, technically hitting 1,720,
Affin Hwang Capital said in a report.
"Window dressing continues but after four days up, stock
prices are perceived to have moved way ahead of fundamental and
technicals averages," the broker said.
Top gainers on the index included Malaysia's Petronas Gas
, which rose 2.6 percent after a three-percent jump in
oil prices overnight.
In Bangkok, brokers expect energy shares to help lift the
index.
"The SET Index is poised to rise moderately on Wednesday,
the last trading day of 2015. There is scope for Thai oil and
gas shares to rebound," broker KGI Securities said in a report.
The SET index was up 0.6 percent at midday, hovering
around the highest since Dec. 18, with top energy firm PTT
up 1.6 percent. The SET is heading for a nearly 14
percent drop on the year, among Asia's underperformers.
The Indonesian stock market saw foreign inflows in select
shares such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia, sending the
broader index up 0.5 percent. The index was on track for
about 12 percent loss on the year.
Stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia will be shut on
Thursday and Friday for the New Year holiday.
The Vietnam index rose 0.3 percent to a near two-week
high after the country published a list of business sectors that
are open for foreign investment.
Singapore bucked the trend, with the key index down
0.5 percent, weighed down by shares of Noble Group Ltd
after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the commodity
trader's rating to junk.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0627 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2874.55 2888.22 -0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1699.59 1685.36 +0.84
Bangkok 1290.87 1283.78 +0.55
Jakarta 4590.23 4569.36 +0.46
Ho Chi Minh 577.85 576.29 +0.27
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)