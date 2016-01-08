BANGKOK, Jan 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets tracked a rebound in Asia on Friday, with Thai index climbing about 2 percent to trim losses on the week amid institutional buying as regional markets awaited the U.S. payrolls report for interest rate direction. The Thai index rose 1.6 percent on the day and fell 3.4 percent on the week. Domestic funds bought shares, while foreign investors continued selling for a fifth day in the new year worth a combined 8.4 billion baht ($232 million). Singapore, among worst hit share markets on the week amid turbulence in Chinese equities, ended up 0.8 percent, posting a weekly decline of almost 5 percent. Short covering helped the local bourse recover from its morning weak start, broker NRA Capital said in a report. "With the widely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls expected later today, some short sellers began to close their positions," its report said. Share markets in the region posted losses on the first week of the year, led by a 5.4 percent decline of the Philippines , its biggest weekly fall since August 2013. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2751.23 2729.91 +0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1657.61 1655.13 +0.15 Bangkok 1244.18 1224.83 +1.58 Jakarta 4546.29 4530.45 +0.35 Manila 6575.43 6618.88 -0.66 Ho Chi Minh 560.05 565.36 -0.94 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2751.23 2882.73 -4.56 Kuala Lumpur 1657.61 1692.51 -2.06 Bangkok 1244.18 1288.02 -3.40 Jakarta 4546.29 4593.00 -1.02 Manila 6575.43 6952.08 -5.42 Ho Chi Minh 560.05 579.03 -3.28 ($1 = 36.2900 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)