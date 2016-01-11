BANGKOK, Jan 11 SE Asian stock markets fell on Monday as falls in China stocks and sliding global oil prices hit sentiment in the region, sending Singapore's key index to a 3-1/2-year low and Philippine shares posting their worst drop since August. The Philippine's composite index ended down 4.4 percent, with 29 of 30 stocks down. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.5 percent at 2,708.85, the lowest close since June 2012. Malaysia's key index hit a three-week closing low, the Jakarta composite index slipped to a near one-month low and the Thai SET index lost almost 1 percent, with foreign investors leading the share selling. The overall stock market of Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand posted a net outflow worth 186 million ringgit ($42.5 million), 688 billion rupiah ($49.60 million) and 256 million baht ($7.06 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. In Bangkok, a survey of investor confidence showed foreign investors are the most bearish about Thai stock market outlook as global economic uncertainties weigh over government policies to boost the economy. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.39 percent at an over four-month closing low. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2708.85 2751.23 -1.54 Kuala Lumpur 1637.59 1657.61 -1.21 Bangkok 1234.50 1244.18 -0.78 Jakarta 4465.48 4546.29 -1.78 Manila 6288.26 6575.43 -4.37 Ho Chi Minh 557.87 560.05 -0.39 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2708.85 2882.73 -6.03 Kuala Lumpur 1637.59 1692.51 -3.24 Bangkok 1234.50 1288.02 -4.16 Jakarta 4465.48 4593.00 -2.78 Manila 6288.26 6952.08 -9.55 Ho Chi Minh 557.87 579.03 -3.65 ($1 = 4.3800 ringgit) ($1 = 13,870.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 36.2800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)