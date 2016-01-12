BANGKOK, Jan 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with the Thai benchmark touching a near one-week high amid rotational plays into food and electronics exporters. Investors also bought back beaten down stocks in Southeast Asia with the start of the earnings season in many share markets. The Thai SET index climbed 1.7 percent to 1,255.30, the highest close since Jan. 6. Gains in Thai Union Group , Charoen Pokphand Foods and Delta Electronics Thailand sent the SET 50 index 2 percent higher. "A weak baht scenario this year is a key factor," said an analyst at broker Krungsri Securities in Bangkok. Market focus in Thailand and others in Southeast Asia also shifted to earnings announcements and indications on corporate outlook, brokers said. Thai banks kick-started the fourth-quarter earnings season this week, with Tisco Financial Group reporting its quarterly profits that came above analysts' estimates. Tisco's shares gained 2.4 percent. Vietnam marked the best single-day gain in a month, led by banks while Indonesia rebounded from a near one-month closing low on the day before as foreign investors bought shares. Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines recovered from the weaknesses on Monday as domestic investors were net buyers, stock exchange data showed. Bucking the trend, Singapore posted a second straight fall to a four-year closing low as weak oil prices continued to dent sentiment in energy-related stocks such as Sembcorp Marine . For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2691.78 2708.85 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1641.37 1637.59 +0.23 Bangkok 1255.30 1234.50 +1.68 Jakarta 4512.53 4465.48 +1.05 Manila 6330.55 6288.26 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 564.26 557.87 +1.15 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2691.78 2882.73 -6.62 Kuala Lumpur 1641.37 1692.51 -3.02 Bangkok 1255.30 1288.02 -2.54 Jakarta 4512.53 4593.00 -1.75 Manila 6330.55 6952.08 -8.94 Ho Chi Minh 564.26 579.03 -2.55 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)