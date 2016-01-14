BANGKOK, Jan 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with weak global equities on Thursday, with Indonesian benchmark recouping most early losses after the central bank cut interest rates as expected to counter slumping global demand and commodity prices. The Jakarta composite index ended the day down 0.5 percent after a drop of nearly 2 percent at one point. Indonesia's central bank announced a cut of the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, hours after a terror attack in central Jakarta left at least six dead. Singapore fared worst, with the Straits Times Index sliding nearly 2 percent to the lowest close since December 2011. Energy-related stocks such as Keppel Corp were among key losers amid weak global oil market. Malaysia hit a near four-week closing low, the Philippines and Thailand ended two days of gains while Vietnam closed at its lowest level since Aug. 26, 2015. Most markets witnessed net foreign selling, led by Malaysia's 136 million ringgit ($30.98 million) and Indonesia's 441 billion rupiah ($31.72 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2644.57 2696.5 -1.93 Bangkok 1263.29 1278.61 -1.20 Manila 6408.76 6494.13 -1.31 Jakarta 4513.181 4537.179 -0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1633.44 1642.54 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 553.03 560.37 -1.31 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2644.57 2882.73 -8.26 Bangkok 1263.29 1288.02 -1.92 Manila 6408.76 6952.08 -7.82 Jakarta 4513.181 4593.008 -1.74 Kuala Lumpur 1633.44 1692.51 -3.49 Ho Chi Minh 553.03 579.03 -4.49 ($1 = 4.3900 ringgit) ($1 = 47.7800 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 36.3300 baht) ($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)