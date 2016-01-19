BANGKOK, Jan 19 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in China as weak quarterly
economic data strengthened market expectations Beijing will
unveil more stimulus measures, while selective buying lifted
Thai banks in a reporting season.
Bangkok's SET index rose 1.7 percent to close at
1,266.01, the highest since Jan. 13. Shares of Siam Commercial
Bank jumped 3.5 percent before the bank reported
slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results.
Shares of Kasikornbank rallied nearly 5 percent
while the banking subindex gained 2.6 percent as
investors shifted focus to the sector's 2015 and fourth-quarter
earnings releases due out this week.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted their
first gains in four trading sessions. Indonesia and the
Philippines recovered from Monday's losses, while Vietnam
ended four sessions of losses.
"Stocks which have been bashed the most enjoyed a refreshing
upswing, helped by short-covering and some bargain hunting,"
said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital in a report.
Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.7
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2638.47 2593 1.75
Bangkok 1266.01 1245.05 1.68
Manila 6357.05 6335.09 0.35
Jakarta 4491.737 4481.276 0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1629.22 1622.64 0.41
Ho Chi Minh 535.77 526.37 1.79
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2638.47 2882.73 -8.47
Bangkok 1266.01 1288.02 -1.71
Manila 6357.05 6952.08 -8.56
Jakarta 4491.737 4593.008 -2.20
Kuala Lumpur 1629.22 1692.51 -3.74
Ho Chi Minh 535.77 579.03 -7.47
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)