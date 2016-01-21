BANGKOK, Jan 21 Southeast Asian stocks retreated
on Thursday tracking Asian markets as the instability in global
oil prices kept investors wary, dealers said.
Stocks in the Philippines and Vietnam slipped into oversold
territory while Malaysia fell ahead of an interest rate
decision.
The Philippine composite index dropped 2.2 percent to
its lowest since February 2014. The index was in the oversold
zone, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index below 30.
Vietnam was down 1 percent, sending its 14-day RSI
index to below 30.
In Kuala Lumpur, shares traded slightly weaker.
Economists in a Reuters poll predicted that Bank Negara Malaysia
(BNM) would maintain its overnight policy rate at
3.25 percent, even as crude oil prices fell to a 13-year low
this week.
The Thai SET index recovered much of its early
losses, aided by selective buying in banks. Kasikornbank
rose more than 1 percent ahead of its 2015 earnings
release due this week.
"There may be a technical rebound after yesterday's steep
fall," said broker Krungsri Securities in a report. "However, we
would stay cautious of renewed worries over global growth."
Asian shares slipped 0.5 percent while oil
prices dipped, erasing modest early gains as analysts said a
persistent global surplus of crude would keep pressure on the
market.
Indonesian stocks fell back after an early rise as a
weak outlook on interest rates underpinned broader market
sentiment. Nomura said it continued to have a positive outlook
on Indonesian equities and recommend an overweight stance within
ASEAN.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0659 GMT
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2539.11 2559.77 -0.81
Bangkok 1247.81 1248.98 -0.09
Manila 6123.35 6259.61 -2.18
Jakarta 4424.14 4427.985 -0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1609.53 1618.83 -0.57
Ho Chi Minh 523.7 529.44 -1.08
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)