BANGKOK, Jan 22 Southeast Asian stock markets
snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday, in line with Asia,
with the Philippines recovering from an oversold zone and
banking shares climbing in Malaysia after a central bank move to
boost liquidity in the system.
Hints of more monetary policy support by the European
Central Bank and a rally in crude oil from 12-year lows lifted
Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan posting its first gain in three
days.
Stocks in the Philippines led the region's rebound, with the
Philippine composite index up 2 percent. Its 14-day
Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 33.8 at the close, bouncing
off an oversold territory of below 30 on Thursday.
It dropped 3.7 percent on the week, among market laggards,
along with Vietnam's 3.8 percent weekly decline.
In Kuala Lumpur, banking shares rose on optimism about
liquidity outlook. Shares of CIMB Group Holdings were
among outperformers with a 4.6 percent gain.
Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly cut the statutory
reserve requirement ratio (SRR) to 3.5 percent effective Feb. 1
to add more liquidity into the banking system. The announcement
came after market hours on Thursday. [nL3N1541M9}
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares
for the first time in twelve days worth a net 117 million
ringgit ($27.25 million). The market will be closed on Monday
for a public holiday, reopening on Tuesday.
Most markets in the region extended losses for a third week
amid a wave of risk aversion and plunge in oil prices.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2577.09 2532.7 1.75
Bangkok 1268.03 1245.61 1.80
Manila 6208.05 6084.28 2.03
Jakarta 4456.744 4414.126 0.97
Kuala Lumpur 1625.21 1600.92 1.52
Ho Chi Minh 522.24 521.88 0.07
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2577.09 2882.73 -10.60
Bangkok 1268.03 1288.02 -1.55
Manila 6208.05 6952.08 -10.70
Jakarta 4456.744 4593.008 -2.97
Kuala Lumpur 1625.21 1692.51 -3.98
Ho Chi Minh 522.24 579.03 -9.81
($1 = 36.0400 baht)
($1 = 4.2940 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)