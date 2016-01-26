Jan 26 Southeast Asian shares were flat-to-weaker on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers after oil prices resumed their decline, and as fears of a global economic slowdown showed no sign of abating. Investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan monetary policy meetings this week. Singapore's share index closed 1.4 percent down, the Philippines fell 1.9 percent, and Vietnam ended 0.9 percent weaker. "Market gains would not last long especially amid heavy volatility in oil prices," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst at Phillip Capital in Bangkok. "Regional markets including Thailand stock market would be trading sideways to sideways down for at least in the first quarter or in the 1H16 with worries on Chinese economy," the analyst said. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will hold policy meetings this week, with the Fed meeting scheduled for Jan. 26-27 and BOJ gathering on Jan. 28-29. Investors will look for hints on when the Fed intends to make a second interest rate hike, while there is speculation that the BOJ might opt for additional easing measures. World markets were back in sell-off mode on Tuesday as a 6 percent slump in Chinese shares following more weak data there and oil's slide below $30 a barrel again led to a renewed bout of selling. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2545.61 2582.64 -1.43 Bangkok 1268.07 1267.70 +0.03 Manila 6311.60 6434.08 -1.90 Jakarta 4510.468 4505.788 +0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1626.66 1625.21 +0.09 Ho Chi Minh 537.73 542.35 -0.85 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2545.61 2882.73 -11.69 Bangkok 1268.07 1288.02 -1.55 Manila 6311.60 6952.08 -9.21 Jakarta 4510.468 4593.008 -1.80 Kuala Lumpur 1626.66 1692.51 -3.89 Ho Chi Minh 537.73 579.03 -7.13 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)