Jan 26 Southeast Asian shares were
flat-to-weaker on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers after oil
prices resumed their decline, and as fears of a global economic
slowdown showed no sign of abating.
Investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Bank of Japan monetary policy meetings this week.
Singapore's share index closed 1.4 percent down, the
Philippines fell 1.9 percent, and Vietnam ended
0.9 percent weaker.
"Market gains would not last long especially amid heavy
volatility in oil prices," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst at Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
"Regional markets including Thailand stock market would be
trading sideways to sideways down for at least in the first
quarter or in the 1H16 with worries on Chinese economy," the
analyst said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will hold
policy meetings this week, with the Fed meeting scheduled for
Jan. 26-27 and BOJ gathering on Jan. 28-29.
Investors will look for hints on when the Fed intends to
make a second interest rate hike, while there is speculation
that the BOJ might opt for additional easing measures.
World markets were back in sell-off mode on Tuesday as a 6
percent slump in Chinese shares following more weak data there
and oil's slide below $30 a barrel again led to a renewed bout
of selling.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2545.61 2582.64 -1.43
Bangkok 1268.07 1267.70 +0.03
Manila 6311.60 6434.08 -1.90
Jakarta 4510.468 4505.788 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1626.66 1625.21 +0.09
Ho Chi Minh 537.73 542.35 -0.85
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2545.61 2882.73 -11.69
Bangkok 1268.07 1288.02 -1.55
Manila 6311.60 6952.08 -9.21
Jakarta 4510.468 4593.008 -1.80
Kuala Lumpur 1626.66 1692.51 -3.89
Ho Chi Minh 537.73 579.03 -7.13
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)