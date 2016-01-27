US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 27 Southeast Asian shares rose on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January monetary policy statement due later in the day, helped by overnight gains in oil prices, with the Philippines outperforming the region. U.S. crude surged 3.7 percent on Tuesday after OPEC renewed calls for rival producers to cut supply alongside its members. However, the contract was down 1.24 percent on Wednesday on profit-taking. The Philippine stock index was up 2.1 percent near a two-week high, led by financials. Thailand gained 1.1 percent on energy shares, while Indonesia rose 0.7 percent on the back of large caps. "We expect to see a dovish Fed statement as global and China's economic concerns become one of the key factors on rate decision," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst at Phillip Capital in Bangkok. The Fed's statement will explain the state of the world's largest economy and its stance on interest rate hike in the future. Many expect it to be dovish. Bank of Japan will hold policy meetings on Jan. 28-29. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0617 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2556.04 2545.61 +0.41 Bangkok 1281.51 1268.07 +1.06 Manila 6446.25 6311.60 +2.13 Jakarta 4541.823 4510.468 +0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1632.27 1626.66 +0.34 Ho Chi Minh 540.59 537.73 +0.53 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* India's Tata Sons appoints Shuva Mandal as group general counsel Source text for Eikon: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Shuva Mandal as the Group General Counsel. Mr. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017. As a prelude to his retirement next year, Mr. Bharat Vasani, the current Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. Accordingly, Mr. Vasani will continue with the group