BANGKOK, Feb 2 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a slide in global oil prices dented investors' sentiment, with shares in Indonesia and the Philippines snapping rising streaks amid mixed fund flows in the region. The Jakarta composite index slipped 0.8 percent after notching up about 5 percent gains in the last seven sessions. Foreign investors cashed out a net 198 billion rupiah ($14.47 million). Indonesia has outperformed its Asian peers over the past six months on hopes of an earnings boost from President Joko Widodo's long-promised reforms and lower borrowing costs. But foreign investors remained cautious. The Philippine index was down 0.9 percent, its first loss in five sessions. Malaysia retreated from a more than three-week closing high on Friday on resuming trade after a market holiday. Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam extended losses for a second day. Singapore also posted a second straight decline ahead of January factory activity data expected later in the day. Net inflows in the region were led by Malaysia with 223 million ringgit ($53.03 million), while Thailand posted a net outflow for a second day, worth 632 million baht ($17.69 million), data showed. Oil prices continued to worry investors. Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources, Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum and Thailand's PTT were among the region's top losers. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2579.23 2602.41 -0.89 Bangkok 1285.3 1297.34 -0.93 Manila 6642.45 6701.36 -0.88 Jakarta 4587.435 4624.635 -0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1653.18 1667.8 -0.88 Ho Chi Minh 536.45 540.56 -0.76 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2579.23 2882.73 -10.53 Bangkok 1285.3 1288.02 -0.21 Manila 6642.45 6952.08 -4.45 Jakarta 4587.435 4593.008 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1653.18 1692.51 -2.32 Ho Chi Minh 536.45 579.03 -7.35 ($1 = 13,680.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.8460 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2050 ringgit) ($1 = 35.7300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)