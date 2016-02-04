BANGKOK, Feb 4 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as a rebound in global oil prices lured buyers of battered energy shares, with the Philippine benchmark posting its biggest gain in more than a week. The Philippine index jumped 2 percent, its best one-day gain since Jan. 27. Petron Corp rose 4.2 percent while First Gen Corp advanced 3.4 percent, both among the top gainers, stock exchange data showed. Jakarta's composite index ended two days of losses, hitting a more-than-three-month high. Singapore notched up gains for the first time in three days while Malaysia rebounded after two days of losses. Gains in Bangkok's SET index were relatively modest, weighed down by a 10.6 percent drop in shares of Total Access Communication after disappointing earnings and a dividend plan cut, prompting analysts downgrades. Public holidays in the region next week still capped risk appetite while investors also waited to see the Bank of England's interest rate decision later in the day, according to brokers. Vietnam rose in light volumes ahead of the country's Lunar New Year holiday next week. Most markets reported net foreign buying, including Indonesia's 364 billion rupiah ($26.70 million), Thailand's 838 million baht ($23.59 million) and Malaysia's 54 million ringgit ($13.03 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2558.49 2550.74 0.30 Bangkok 1297.11 1291.77 0.41 Manila 6652.83 6521.48 2.01 Jakarta 4665.817 4596.108 1.52 Kuala Lumpur 1656.77 1633.3 1.44 Ho Chi Minh 542.15 539.07 0.57 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2558.49 2882.73 -11.25 Bangkok 1297.11 1288.02 0.71 Manila 6652.83 6952.08 -4.30 Jakarta 4665.817 4593.008 1.59 Kuala Lumpur 1656.77 1692.51 -2.11 Ho Chi Minh 542.15 579.03 -6.37 ($1 = 4.1450 ringgit) ($1 = 13,635.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.5300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)