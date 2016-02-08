BANGKOK, Feb 8 The Thai stock index ended
slightly higher on Monday, helped by shares of Big C Supercenter
that rose to a 13-month high, while trading volumes
were at the lowest in six weeks as public holidays kept
investors on the sidelines.
The benchmark SET index closed at 1,307.57 after
climbing to a near two-month high of 1,313.29. About six billion
shares changed hands, the lowest since Dec. 25.
Shares in Big C finished up 9.7 percent as investors cheered
an up to $3.5 billion deal by France's Casino Group to
sell its majority holding in the Thai hypermarket operator to
TCC Group, owned by whiskey tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Shares of TCC Group's consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker
surged 11 percent on expectations the company will
benefit from the acquisition.
The overall stock market attracted net foreign buying worth
45 million baht ($1.27 million) on Monday, a third straight
trading session, stock exchange data showed.
Asian shares pared losses on Monday as a weaker yen helped
Japan's Nikkei snap a four-day losing streak, but trade was thin
with many regional markets closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
All share markets in Southeast Asia, except Thailand, were
closed on Monday. Indonesia and the Philippines will resume
trading on Tuesday, while the rest will remain closed.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Bangkok 1307.57 1306.29 0.10
Change so far this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore -- 2882.73 -9.00
Bangkok 1307.57 1288.02 1.52
Manila -- 6952.08 -2.69
Jakarta -- 4593.008 4.48
Kuala Lumpur -- 1692.51 -1.78
Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92
($1 = 35.5100 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)